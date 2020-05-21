Lucy Beckham HS hires Andrew Glover as 1st head basketball coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mt. Pleasant’s new Lucy Beckham High School didn’t have to look too far for their first boys head basketball coach. The school announced on Thursday they’ve hired Wando alum Andrew Glover to be the first leader of the school’s program.
Glover was a member of the Warriors state championship team in 2014 and he comes from an extremely athletic family. He’s the son of Wando’s legendary head volleyball coach Alexis Glover, his brother played football at The Citadel and his sister played volleyball at South Carolina.
Despite being only 24 years-old, Glover brings a wealth of coaching experience. He spent last season as an assistant coach at USC Aiken. Before that he was an assistant at Grey Collegiate in Columbia for 2 seasons and also coached AAU in 2017.
After helping lead Wando to their only state title in boys basketball in 2014, Glover would play at the college level for 3 seasons making stops at Hargrave Military Academy, USC Aiken and Spartanburg Methodist.
