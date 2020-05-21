Major subdivision being proposed along Maybank Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The concept for a major subdivision went before City of Charleston officials Thursday during a Technical Review Committee.
Plans for the Riverland Oaks Subdivision were first presented to Charleston city leaders back in 2015. But the project has been in a state of redesign ever since.
The subdivision is being proposed on James Island along Maybank Highway. It’s set to be behind the Pour House between Stefan Drive and Woodland Shores Road.
Right now, it’s just a narrow strip of land with lots of trees and power lines. But, the proposal is for 146 potential units.
Back when this subdivision was first proposed, neighbors were worried it would cause flooding.
It’s a reason Charleston officials say this project has been subject to their requirements regarding zoning and transportation in addition to rigorous stormwater requirements.
“This is an area that does have challenges when it comes to drainage and that's why this project has been reviewed so rigorously and it's taken many years to proceed,” Jacob Lindsey, the city’s Planning Director, said. “It has a number of improvements to the design of its stormwater system and it will be subject to our most challenging and rigorous stormwater requirements as it goes forward.”
Officials say there’s still quite a bit of design yet to be done and this is not the project’s final steps by any means.
