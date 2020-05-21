New hotel proposed in downtown Charleston designed for ‘more adventurous’ travelers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The concept for another hotel in downtown Charleston goes before City of Charleston officials Thursday during a Technical Review Committee Meeting.
Plans for the Moxy Hotel have been in the works for about two years. At this point, just final details are being discussed before its full approval.
The hotel is being proposed for downtown Charleston on Meeting Street. It will be right by Harris Street just a few blocks back from I-26.
City officials say the upper Meeting Street corridor has been in transition for quite some time and is really poised for a number of improvements.
The design of the hotel is already approved. It’s a relatively compact building – so a smaller hotel that doesn’t have many parking spaces.
“My understanding is that it has a limited number of staff,” Jacob Lindsey, the city’s Planning Director, said. “Check-in into the rooms is something that can be handled entirely on your phone. It's really designed for a younger, more adventurous traveler for shorter stays.”
This was the fourth review of the hotel by the Technical Review Board. There will be another review in front of zoning officials before the project is set to start construction.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.