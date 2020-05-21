Spartanburg soldier dies in Afghanistan, DOD says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - The Department of Defense announced Thursday the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
1st Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman, 25, from Spartanburg, died Tuesday in Bagram Air Force Base, Afghanistan, from a non-combat-related incident.
The incident is under investigation.
Bowman was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade, Newberry, South Carolina. The unit is attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, South Carolina National Guard.
Bowman received the following awards while in the service:
- National Defense Service Medal
- Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal
- Army Service Ribbon
- Army Achievement Medal
- Army Commendation Medal
- Afghanistan Campaign Medal
“It is with heavy hearts and deepest condolences that we announce the passing of 1LT Trevarius Bowman. This is never an outcome we as Soldiers, leaders, and Family members wish to experience,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. “Please keep the service members in his unit in your thoughts and prayers, as well as his Family as they work through this difficult time.”
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.