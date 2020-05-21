Summerville accepting public comment on proposed 288-unit apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville may soon see a new apartment complex just around the corner from Summerville High School.
The developers are looking to turn the wooded area on Tupperway Drive near the intersection of Boonehill Road and Orangeburg Road into a 288-unit apartment complex.
The complex, the developers are calling Vantage at Summerville, spans across 19 acres of land. It will have several different buildings with as many as 24 units, a pool, clubhouse, and a dog park.
The Town of Summerville has been working with the developers for a while, and they’ve approved at least three new roads in the area.
The development off of Tupperway Drive is also part of a much larger project approved by council in 2017. The Town of Summerville approved 166 acres of land to be zoned as Planned Unit Development and the property can include anything from restaurants, medical centers or retain, as well as apartment complexes.
Next up in the process for Vantage at Summerville will be the building permit, which the town expects will come soon after the Department of Health and Environmental Control finishes reviewing the plans.
There are currently no set dates for when construction will start.
Currently, the property is in the storm-water engineering process, and is being reviewed by DHEC. DHEC will be taking public comment on the storm water drainage until Tuesday. You can submit your comments at this link.
