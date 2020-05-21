21-year-old woman reported missing from Rock Hill gas station

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County deputies are searching for a woman who went missing last week from a gas station in Rock Hill.
Lillian Ann Marie Payne was last seen May 13 at the Pilot Flying J on 2435 Mount Holly Road.
Payne was last seen wearing black jeans and a dark t-shirt. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds with brown or dyed black hair and hazel eyes.
She may have left with another person in a green caravan, deputies say.
