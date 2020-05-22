SLED: Florence officer discharged their weapon during execution of search, arrest warrants

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday morning in Florence.
According to Florence Capt. Mike Brandt, the shooting happened on Waxwing Drive. No injuries were reported, he added.
Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division said a Florence police officer discharged their weapon during the execution of search and arrest warrants.
The warrants are related to a recent shooting in the area along with reported drug activity, according to SLED.
Friday’s incident was the 19th officer-involved shooting in S.C. in 2020 and the second this year involving the Florence Police Department, SLED officials said.
