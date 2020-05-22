British Airways suspends flights at Charleston airport for season

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston International Airport officials have confirmed British Airways suspended direct service from Charleston to London.
The airline decided to suspend the flights for this season, airport spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
In 2019, the airline began twice-weekly service between Charleston International Airport and London Heathrow airport. That first season ended on Oct. 24, 2019.
The airline offered flights leaving from Charleston at 11:20 p.m. and arriving in London the following afternoon at 12:20 p.m. Returning flights departed London at 5:30 p.m. and arrived at 9:30 p.m. in Charleston on the same day.
The airline’s second season of service began on March 29.
