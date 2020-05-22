Charleston County deputies arrest man for shooting in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a man accused in a shooting on Friday afternoon.
Rasheed Jenkins has been charged with assault and battery first degree and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
His arrest stems from an investigation just before 1:30 p.m. when deputies responded to the Ladson area for a report of shots fired.
Deputies say they learned that two people were involved in an altercation on Midview Drive during which the suspect reportedly discharged a firearm.
A report states that the suspect then fled the scene, and the victim was not struck by the gunfire.
Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle traveling on Highway 78 in the Ladson area.
“After a traffic stop, deputies investigated the incident further and identified the shooter,” CCSO officials said."He was arrested and transported to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center."
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.