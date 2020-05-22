FIRST ALERT: Incidents block multiple westbound lanes on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two incidents along I-26 appear to be causing a backup in the westbound lanes.
The left westbound lane near mile marker 207 has reopened, firefighters say.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern says a tractor trailer fire initially blocked two westbound lanes.
North Charleston Deputy Fire Chief Stephanie Julazadeh said crews arrived on the scene and reported a semi-tractor with no trailer off the roadway and fully engulfed in fire.
The driver was being checked for injuries, she said.
Charleston County dispatch confirms the North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene at I-26WB near the University Boulevard exit where a vehicle struck a tree.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.