Highway Patrol: Motorist dies from injuries in crash involving deputy’s patrol car in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Highway Patrol say a motorist who was involved in a car crash with a Charleston County deputy’s patrol car in West Ashley has died from their injuries.
The accident happened on Thursday morning at 5:58 a.m. on Old Towne Road near North Hillside Drive where a 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV was heading southbound while a Charleston County deputy’s patrol car was heading northbound.
Trooper Matt Southern said when the driver of the SUV attempted to make a left turn, the SUV and the patrol car collided. The SUV flipped in the crash.
According to Southern, the driver of the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt, and the deputy was wearing one.
The driver of the SUV was transported to MUSC where he died on Friday. The deputy was also injured and taken to the hospital.
Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office said the deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The coroner has not released the identity of the deceased.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.