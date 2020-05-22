245 new cases of COVID-19, and 3 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 245 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 more deaths in South Carolina.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 9,368, and those who have died to 419, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Deaths reported on Friday occurred in elderly individuals from Spartanburg and Jasper counties.
As of Thursday, a total of 154,746 tests have been conducted in the state by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs.
Current data from DHEC indicates that 85% of patients have recovered from the virus while 15% remain ill.
State health officials said as of Friday morning, 3,267 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,084 are in use, which is a 68.44% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
“Of the 7,084 inpatient beds currently used, 429 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19,” DHEC officials said.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Friday, May 22 by county are listed below:
Aiken (5), Anderson (4), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (2), Charleston (16), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (2), Dillon (8), Dorchester (6), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (11), Georgetown (1), Greenville (17), Greenwood (3), Hampton (1), Horry (26), Jasper (2), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (4), Lee (4), Lexington (10), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (8), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (6), Richland (28), Spartanburg (16), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (9), York (3)
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus including staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
