Police ask for public’s help to identify man in surveillance stills

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released still from surveillance footage of a person they want to identify.
Police say they are investigating a case of motor vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday on Heriot Street.
Police spokesman Charles Francis said the man shown in the surveillance pictures is not wanted but rather is considered a person of interest in the case.
Francis said the suspect in the break-ins is described as having short dreadlocks or cornrow braids and short facial hair. He fled the scene of the break-ins heading north on the King Street Extension.
Anyone who may be able to identify the person or who may have information on the theft is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
