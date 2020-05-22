SCDOT Releases initial COVID-19 impact projections

“We expect traffic volumes to continue to climb as the state emerges from the pandemic, and we expect the revenue gap to close over time,” Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said. “Like everyone else trying to forecast the economic impact of this virus, it is unknown whether it will take six months or more than a year for revenues to return to pre-pandemic levels. At this time, we are conservatively planning for a longer recovery period that may last as long as two years with a potential $293 million total impact. We will update that projection as we see what unfolds through this July.”