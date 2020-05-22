Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Berkeley County.
The warning is until 4:45 p.m. and impacted areas include Saint Stephen, Bonneau, Eadytown, Eastern Lake Marion, Northern Lake Moultrie and Bonneau Beach.
Impacts can include minor hail damage to vehicles, and winds expected to damage trees and powerlines.
Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said storms are traveling east towards St. Stephen and Bonneau.
A severe thunderstorm warning for Orangeburg County has expired.
