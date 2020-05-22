Summer-like Heat Returns Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The upper-level low that brought all the rain the last few days is moving north and rain chances are decreasing. A few spotty showers are possible today with an isolated storm, but it’s expected to be drier compared to the last couple of days.
Today kicks off a warming trend as highs are expected to climb to the upper 80s and near 90 tomorrow and Sunday. The chance for rain will stay low this weekend with a slightly great chance Sunday night and into Monday. A front will near the air and cool temps back to near-normal for Memorial Day.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and very warm, isolated showers and t-storm; HIGH: 88.
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, mainly dry; HIGH: 91.
SUNDAY: More clouds with slight shower/storm chance; HIGH: 90.
Memorial Day: Not as warm, with a few showers & storm possible; HIGH: 84.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
