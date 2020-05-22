Tornado warning cancelled for Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A tornado warning for portions of Orangeburg County has been cancelled.
The warning ended around 7:40 p.m.
Areas in the warning included Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Blounts Landing, Eautaw Springs and Eutawville.
Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the storm was headed into Berkeley County.
The National Weather Service reported that at 7:09 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Holly Hill, or 17 miles northeast of Indian Field, moving east at 20 mph.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.