Tourist attractions across South Carolina can now begin reopening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of Friday, popular tourist destinations forced to close months ago can begin welcoming visitors back.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday that he would allow attractions across the state to reopen in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Those attractions include:
- Zoos
- Museums
- Aquariums
- Planetariums
- Historic buildings and sites
- Water parks
- Amusement park rides
- Go-Kart tracks
- Bingo facilities
- Miniature golf facilities
- Arcades
- Indoor child play areas
- Laser tag
- Escape rooms
- Ziplines
- Bumper cars
- Climbing walls
- Batting cages
- Pool halls
- Ice skating rinks
- Roller skating rinks
- Outdoor and indoor paintball parks
- Ropes courses
- Skate parks
- Pony rides
- Ferris wheels
- Carousels
- Slingshots/reverse bungee rides/swing rides
The governor’s accelerateSC task force issued guidelines to these businesses to reopen safely.
“We must follow these guidelines, pay attention, and remember that although we are lifting these restrictions, the virus is still here,” McMaster said during Wednesday’s news conference.
While the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum plans to reopen on Friday, the South Carolina Aquarium announced it would open its doors on Saturday. Riverbanks Zoo also said it planned to open on Saturday.
The governor pointed out that some attractions will remain closed, including movie theaters, concert venues, race tracks, bowling alleys, adult entertainment, night clubs, and spectator sports.
McMaster also announced youth and adult sports leagues may begin practicing on May 30, with competitive play resuming on June 15.
