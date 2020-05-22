Two suspects arrested in Murrells Inlet burglary that left homeowner with gunshot wound

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Two of the suspects wanted in connection with a burglary that ended with a Murrells Inlet homeowner being shot have been arrested.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Alexis Storm Flores, 19, and De’Andre Tyrone Linnen, 20, were taken into custody after a traffic stop Friday in Anson County, N.C.
They are two of four suspects wanted for their involvement in breaking into a residence on Lomax Court let, on May 20 and shooting a man when he came home unexpectedly, authorities said.
Extradition on charges of attempted murder and first-degree burglary is pending.
Jeffery Devin Powers remains wanted and is actively being sought.
