2-year-old in critical condition after shooting at Robeson County mobile home park, authorities say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A 2-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting early Friday morning in the Lumberton area, authorities said.
According to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Almanac Village Drive at 12:25 a.m. after reports that multiple homes were shot into.
When deputies arrived, they found the 2-year-old with a gunshot wound, authorities said. The toddler was taken to undisclosed medical center and is listed in critical condition, a press release stated.
Investigators said the mobile home park has recently been the target of multiple shootings, but the lack of cooperation from witnesses and victims have slowed the progress of the investigations.
“Anyone with information about the recent shootings is asked to come forward and speak with investigators. These individuals are blindly shooting into houses without any regards for human life and should be held accountable for their cowardly acts” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
Those with information are asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100.
