Deputies: Suspect arrested after pursuit and crash in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A suspect is under arrest after he fled from an attempted traffic stop Saturday morning.
According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Cuttino is charged with failure to stop for blue lights.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop on Highway I-526 around 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning.
The suspect fled from deputies into North Charleston, at which time his vehicle collided into a residence and a parked car in the 4100 block of Flynn Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office says Cuttino abandoned his vehicle and ran into a female acquaintance’s residence nearby Glynn Street, where deputies apprehended him.
Cuttino was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, then booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.
Deputies are investigating the suspect’s activities at the Glynn Street address.
Deputies say two other occupants in the vehicle were uninjured and released.
Residents did not report any injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
