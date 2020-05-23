Hot and Humid Start to Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A ridge is building back in and temperatures will rise until the next front moves through. Afternoon temperatures should climb to the low 90s today and tomorrow. Stay hydrated and lather on the sunscreen for any Memorial festivities! Overnight a batch of showers could move in from the west with temps staying very mild, near 70.
A cold front will near the Lowcountry tomorrow and early Monday. The rain chance will remain low, but increase to 20% tomorrow and Monday. This front will cool temperatures Monday to the low to mid 80s.
TODAY: Sun and clouds, hot, mainly dry; HIGH: 92.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers; LOW: 70.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with isolated shower chance; HIGH: 91.
Memorial Day: Cooler under sun & clouds, low shower chance; HIGH: 83.
TUESDAY: Mostly Clouds with isolated shower chance; HIGH: 84.
WEDNESDAY: Slight rain chance; HIGH: 84.
THURSDAY: Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms; HIGH: 86.
FRIDAY: Slight shower chance; HIGH: 87.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
