Isle of Palms leaders warn over heavy traffic on holiday weekend

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Isle of Palms is advising folks to check traffic before heading down to the beach over Memorial Day Weekend.
IOP officials are asking for people to look at the SCDOT 511 beach cameras to see the traffic patterns on Saturday morning.
They are also reminding you to continue practicing social distancing, follow all beach rules and park legally to avoid a ticket.
“It’s up to all of us to ensure a safe Memorial Day weekend,” said the city of Isle of Palms in a post.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.