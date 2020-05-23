Man charged in early-morning chase that ends in crash in North Myrtle Beach, authorities say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown man is facing charges following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in North Myrtle Beach early Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Officials with the Horry County Police Department said 19-year-old Shaki Brave has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, failure to display drivers license, open container in vehicle, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Early Saturday morning, HCPD officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit near North Highway 17 and Sea Mountain Highway in North Myrtle Beach after the suspect fled a traffic stop, according to police.
During the pursuit, the suspect lost control of the vehicle at an exit ramp and crashed into the woods, officers said. After a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody.
According to information on North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad’s Facebook page, four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.
City of North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said North Myrtle Beach units were not involved in the chase, but did respond after the crash. Officials said Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol also assisted.
The SCHP is investigating the crash.
