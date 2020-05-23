One dead more than a week after collision in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one man is dead more than a week after a collision in North Charleston.
According to officials, a single-vehicle collision occurred May 14, around 11:46 p.m. on a private property at 1920 McMillan Avenue in North Charleston.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the vehicle was driving eastbound, when the driver ran off the roadway and struck a curb, fire hydrant and tree, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.
The driver was transported to a local medical facility for his injuries sustained in the accident.
Highway Patrol says there were three other people in the car. No one was wearing their seatbelt. The person on the rear passenger side was also transported to a local medical facility for injuries.
On May 22, officials say the driver died in result of the injuries sustained in the incident at the medical facility.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
