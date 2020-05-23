One dead, another hospitalized following Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Colleton County Saturday.
The crash happened at 7 p.m. on Interstate 95 at the 55-mile marker. Troopers say that only one car was involved, and the driver has died from their injuries.
Troopers say a 2007 Dodge truck was headed northbound on Interstate 95 northbound when it began to drift off the road to the left. The driver then reportedly overcorrected to the left and hit a guardrail, causing it to cross the centerline to the right again and overturn several times.
The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries. Troopers say the driver was not wearing their seatbelt, and was ejected from the car during the crash.
A passenger was also in the car during the crash. Troopers say the passenger also wasn’t wearing their seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. The passenger was taken to an area hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.