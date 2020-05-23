Tornado damage survey set for Gaston and York Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a rough weather day on Friday as a line of strong storms moved through the Carolinas.
There was a tornado warning in effect for parts of York, Gaston and Mecklenburg Co as Doppler Radar indicated rotation in part of the line. There was definitely plenty of damage. Numerous trees and power lines were knocked down. The storms left damage and many without power.
Today, the National Weather Service will send out a survey team to find whether the damage was due to a tornado or straight-line winds in Gaston and York Co.
Sometimes it doesn’t matter so much whether damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds. A tree on your house or car is just as much of a pain, whether it was caused by a tornado or not.
Results should be out either later today or on Sunday.
