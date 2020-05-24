Beaufort County deputies looking for information on 1995 murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for any information regarding a murder case from 1995.
On May 24, 1995, the body of a woman was discovered in a drainage ditch off of Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee.
A forensic autopsy revealed the victim was strangled to death in a different location within 24 hours of the discovery of her body on Cotton Hall Road.
The cause of death tends to lean toward a personal motive and it is believed the suspect was either a boyfriend or a husband, according to deputies.
Investigators searched for clues to her identity but were unsuccessful. Fingerprints of the victim yielded no match statewide and nationally. Troopers believe she was from Hispanic descent and may have been visiting the United States. Bio-Geographical DNA methods were utilized to determine her ancestry to better focus efforts in her identification. Reports say she had similar DNA sequences to those in persons from the Caribbean and South America.
Deputies say when she is identified, it should put “quick focus” on a suspect. Authorities say it was apparent the suspect ensured that her identity would be difficult to establish.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Major Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 255- 3402, (843) 816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or Crimestoppers.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this cold case.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.