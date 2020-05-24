How Midlands buffet-style restaurants are surviving during the pandemic

"We never closed down," said Little Pigs owner, Champ McGee. "We've tried to be fluid as much as we can, and change with the times and do what we have to do, but we're going to be here. We're doing about 40 percent of the volume we used to do. Typically on a Saturday, we'd have between 800 and 1000 people coming through the buffet. Now, we're feeding between 100 and 120 inside, so it's been a major decrease, but it's getting better."