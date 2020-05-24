Lawsuit: NC laws expose many voters to virus risks

RALEIGH, NC (AP) - A lawsuit filed by voting rights advocates claims North Carolina has failed to change its election laws to ensure that voters can safely cast ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit Democracy North Carolina and the League of Women Voters of North Carolina sued Friday on behalf of several elderly or disabled residents whose medical conditions make them more vulnerable to coronavirus.
The federal lawsuit alleges that several aspects of North Carolina’s absentee vote-by-mail requirements are unconstitutional because voters will have to risk exposure to COVID-19 to successfully vote.
