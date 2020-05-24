Memorial Day Band Concert canceled, observance to take place

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Memorial Day ceremonies are different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the annual Memorial Day Band Concert in Charleston is cancelled, the even coordinator has found a new way to show honor on a smaller scale.
On Monday there will be an observance in honor of the men and women who died while serving in the military.
It will take place at 3 p.m. at White Point Garden in Downtown Charleston.
Normally the Memorial Day Band Concert which is part of Piccolo Spoleto events would draw hundreds of people in Marion Square.
The observance in White Point Garden will include eight buglers from the Charleston County Community Band. They will play taps and the national anthem.
The program is expected to last 10 to 15 minutes.
