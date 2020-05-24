Summer-like pattern: Highs in 90s with afternoon storm chance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highs will likely climb back to the low 90s this afternoon, making it the perfect day to hang by the beach of the pool. Look for more clouds later this afternoon as clouds increase along with the chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. An afternoon sea breeze should develop around noon. A long this line, a few showers are possible out at the beach. As this line treks inland a shower and t-storm is possible in the afternoon. We cannot rule out a t-storm being strong.
Overnight will stay warm with lows near 70 degrees. Tomorrow some cooler air is expected as highs climb to the low to mid 80s. Once again there will be the chance for an isolated shower and storm Memorial Day.
TODAY: More clouds with afternoon shower.storm; HIGH: 92.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and warm; LOW: 70.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with slight shower/storm chance; HIGH: 84.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers possible; HIGH: 81.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers possible; HIGH: 82.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible; HIGH: 85.
FRIDAY: Warm with possibility for showers and storms; HIGH: 86.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
