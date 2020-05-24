Summer-like pattern: Highs in 90s with afternoon storm chance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highs will likely climb back to the low 90s this afternoon, making it the perfect day to hang by the beach of the pool. Look for more clouds later this afternoon as clouds increase along with the chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. An afternoon sea breeze should develop around noon. A long this line, a few showers are possible out at the beach. As this line treks inland a shower and t-storm is possible in the afternoon. We cannot rule out a t-storm being strong.