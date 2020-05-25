Break from the heat, widespread rain on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front has pushed through the Lowcountry today bringing an increase in clouds and a drop in temperatures. After starting out our Memorial Day weekend in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday, highs will only reach the low 80s this afternoon. It will also be cloudier and breezier day with the chance of a few showers and storms, especially inland. Most areas along the coast will stay dry. It will be a very breezy day at the beaches with winds out of the east at 15 to 25 mph.
We’re tracking an area of low pressure near Florida that will move in our direction over the next 24 to 48 hours bringing an extended stretch of cloudier weather and increasing the rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. We may experience a few heavy downpours Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Outside of the heaviest rain, scattered showers will be possible from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. We’ll return to a more typical late Spring pattern Thursday through Sunday with more sunshine and daily pop-up storms.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Inland. High 84.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High 80.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.
FRIDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
