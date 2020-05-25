Break from the heat, widespread rain on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front has pushed through the Lowcountry today bringing an increase in clouds and a drop in temperatures. After starting out our Memorial Day weekend in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday, highs will only reach the low 80s this afternoon. It will also be cloudier and breezier day with the chance of a few showers and storms, especially inland. Most areas along the coast will stay dry. It will be a very breezy day at the beaches with winds out of the east at 15 to 25 mph.