Cane Bay Elementary lottery registration being held Monday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County School District elementary school will hold a kindergarten lottery drawing on Monday morning.
Names will be drawn over Facebook live on the Cane Bay Elementary school’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. to decide where each student will be zoned next year
If a child’s name is not selected during the lottery, they will attend Westview Elementary School and transportation will be provided for those students.
According to school officials, students with siblings who already attend Cane Bay schools will be given no advantage
District officials said the drawing will give every student zoned for the school a fair chance at the limited number of seats available since an attendance cap for the school was approved in December.
Many parents are upset about the district’s new system for enrolling kindergarten students at Cane Bay Elementary. Earlier this month, dozens of them showed up to protest outside the school board’s budget workshop.
District officials said parents can also select another location using the district’s school choice option, but they will be responsible for the transportation.
The lottery drawing will be held and available to participate in on their Facebook page.
