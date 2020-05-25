Charleston ranked in the top 10 cities for summer staycations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston was ranked as the fourth best city in personal finance website WalletHub’s 2020’s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations this week.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 15 key metrics to determine the best places for a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation.
Indicators ranged from number of parks per capita, to average home square-footage and type of weather in the summer.
Charleston received an overall score of 62.42 in the report.
The top 10 cities in Wallethub’s report are as listed:
- Plano, TX
- Boise, ID
- Tampa, FL
- Charleston, SC
- Lincoln, NE
- Fort Smith, AZ
- Scottsdale, AZ
- Grand Prairie, TX
- Austin, TX
- Orlando, FL
You can read the full report on Wallethub’s website.
