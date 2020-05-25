Charleston ranked in the top 10 cities for summer staycations

By Sydney Pendrick | May 25, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 11:45 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston was ranked as the fourth best city in personal finance website WalletHub’s 2020’s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations this week.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 15 key metrics to determine the best places for a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation.

Indicators ranged from number of parks per capita, to average home square-footage and type of weather in the summer.

Charleston received an overall score of 62.42 in the report.

The top 10 cities in Wallethub’s report are as listed:

  1. Plano, TX
  2. Boise, ID
  3. Tampa, FL
  4. Charleston, SC
  5. Lincoln, NE
  6. Fort Smith, AZ
  7. Scottsdale, AZ
  8. Grand Prairie, TX
  9. Austin, TX
  10. Orlando, FL

You can read the full report on Wallethub’s website.

