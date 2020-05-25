Folly Beach businesses see boom on Memorial Day

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Businesses on Folly Beach prepared for a large crowd on Memorial Day weekend. Some restaurants saw similar revenue numbers to last year’s Memorial Day.
The owners had to modify their business plans to comply with safety precautions like social-distancing and sanitation protocols.
Regardless of restrictions, people flocked to the beach and local bars and restaurants.
Lowlife Bar owner TJ Lynch said they are on track to make the same amount of money as they did last year.
Right now, the bar has no indoor seating but they have a spaced-out table set up outside.
"We're missing about 40 of our bar seats, so the fact that we're doing almost the same revenue this year as last year is kind of crazy because we don't have the revenue of those bar seats," Lynch said.
He believes they are seeing more volume than last year because many people were in their homes for so long.
"I don't think everybody should feel like they should stay home all the time, but I feel like it should be in the back of everyone's minds that this isn't over yet," Lynch said.
It was a similar sight at Loggerhead's Beach Grill.
The owner, Ed Imes, said last weekend was really on par with last year. For them, Memorial Monday was “right where it should be.”
The challenges were mostly around preparing for the holiday weekend. Typically, mid-March to May is when they do all of their staffing, but things shifted because of the pandemic.
“I call it changing tires at 80 miles an hour. It was kind of what we had to do to get folks in, get them trained,” Imes said. “Additionally we had some new procedures, so we crammed it in in a hurry.”
Imes encouraged people to come out if they want, but to take the necessary safety precautions.
