Lexington man arrested after being accused of shooting his father

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man after being accused of shooting his father.
Michael Rashaan Stone, 25, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a dwelling, and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
“Based on detectives’ review of the evidence, Stone and his dad got into an argument very late Saturday night,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Apparently, Stone was intoxicated when he grabbed a rifle and fired a shot that struck his dad in the upper body while at their Chason Road home.”
Officials say Stone remained at the scene after the incident and spoke with responding deputies.
Stone’s father was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injury is not life-threatening.
“Deputies arrested Stone after they executed a search warrant inside the home,” Koon said.
Stone is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
