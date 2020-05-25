One dead in Berkeley County after a single car crash on I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead in Berkeley County after a fatal single-vehicle collision on I-26 early Monday morning.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident occurred around 12:00 a.m. on I-26 westbound at the 203, College Park Road exit.
According to troopers, the vehicle was taking the exit ramp of exit 203, when the driver lost control, went off the roadway, then hit a tree.
Highway Patrol said the driver was deceased on scene.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not released the victim’s identification yet.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.