Parent Survival Guide: Making money from home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With staggering numbers of Americans filing for unemployment in the last two months the demand for finding different ways to make money from home has also soared.
A new business venture is blossoming for stay at home mom Sarah Cook.
“With the COVID and kids coming home, my whole life very quickly just revolved around them. I just wanted something for me that I could do on my own and contribute to my family,” Cook said.
Cook’s business of choice is an online makeup company that she decided to become a distributor for.
She says it has allowed her to be a full time mom and work part time.
“Business is booming, people are still wanting to buy, and mainly women, just want to have a connection. That’s what I have found,” Cook said.
Financial coach Debbie Kidd says the push to make money from home is at an all time high and for good reason.
“We all have the inner workforce in us to find something that your good at and find something you always wanted to do. Now is a good time to do it while your sitting at home and turn your skills into cash,” Kidd said.
And Kidd says there are so many creative ways to make it happen.
“One thing that has exploded over the last couple of weeks is online shopping and delivery of groceries. So if you have a reliable car you can make some serious money delivering groceries,” Kidd said.
She says if you are crafty there’s money to be made in that area as well. You can sell on websites like Etsy and Facebook marketplace.
“I have a client who recently in the last two weeks has been making masks and delivering them all over Georgetown and down to Beaufort, and she has made over $2,000 dollars in just the last two weeks,” Kidd said.
Cook has also turned to doing tube makeup videos and tutorials for customers for business.
“This has been a great opportunity for me and I’m planning on growing it big. I recommend doing something,” Cook said.
Kidd says making money from home might sound like just a dream, but for many people it has turned into a profitable reality.
She says home call centers for places like Lowes and Home Depot are currently looking for people to work.
She says also dig into your closets and start selling some items you no longer need online to bring in some extra cash.
