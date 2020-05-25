Rain chances increasing with gusty winds expected late tomorrow into Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 Weather team is tracking an area of unsettled weather across Florida that will push north to the Lowcountry. The National Hurricane Center has pointed this area out as a spot to watch for potential tropical develop, although development is unlikely. Tomorrow’s rain chance will increase throughout the day and winds will become gusty by the afternoon hours. The greatest rain chance will move through late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Flooding is a possibility for low lying areas and we cannot rule out a strong thunderstorm.
Tomorrow morning will start out mainly dry, mild and muggy with temperatures near 70 degrees. High temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees. Keep the umbrella handy as we head into the short work week. An approaching front will keep rain chance near 50% Friday and Saturday.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and warm; LOW: 69.
TOMORROW: Cloudy with chance for rain increasing, gusty winds; HIGH: 79.
WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain and windy early; HIGH: 84.
THURSDAY: Warmer and not as wet; HIGH: 88.
FRIDAY: Chance for scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 87.
SATURDAY: Chance for scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 88.
SUNDAY: Drier and cooler; HIGH: 85.
MONDAY: More sunshine and cooler; HIGH: 83.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
