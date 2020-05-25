Rain chances increasing with gusty winds expected late tomorrow into Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 Weather team is tracking an area of unsettled weather across Florida that will push north to the Lowcountry. The National Hurricane Center has pointed this area out as a spot to watch for potential tropical develop, although development is unlikely. Tomorrow’s rain chance will increase throughout the day and winds will become gusty by the afternoon hours. The greatest rain chance will move through late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Flooding is a possibility for low lying areas and we cannot rule out a strong thunderstorm.