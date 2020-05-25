Sheriff’s office: One person killed in shooting following altercation over card game

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was killed in a shooting following an altercation over a card game in Berkeley County Monday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, just after 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to an address on Old Highway 6 in the Cross area of Berkeley County in reference to a fight that escalated to a shooting.
A report states that deputies arrived on scene and discovered a victim that was suffering from a gunshot wound.
“That victim succumbed to their injuries,” BCSO officials said. “According to preliminary investigations, the altercation occurred over a card game.”
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim pending the notification of the next of kin.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.
