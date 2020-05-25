SLED charges Hampton Co. teen with murder in connection to fatal May 3 shooting

HAMPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - A Hampton County man is in jail charged with murder.
According to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), agents arrested 18-year-old Faizon Syheen Speed on Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of Robert L Haynes, Jr. on May 3.
SLED says Speed was booked at the Hampton County Detention Center and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The case is being investigated by SLED at the request of the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office.
