System expected to bring gusty winds, heavy rain to the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system that’s currently spreading across Florida may bring some heavy rain and gusty winds to the Lowcountry.
That system is expected to shift north and impact South Carolina on Tuesday.
Live 5 Meteorologist Danielle Prinz said the greatest rain chance will move through late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.
“Flooding is a possibility for low lying areas and a strong thunderstorm cannot be ruled out,” Prinz said.
Currently, the system is bringing showers and thunderstorms across Florida and the Bahamas.
Meteorologists say they do not expect the system to become a tropical system.
