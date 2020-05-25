Trump threatens to pull RNC from Charlotte if space can’t be ‘fully occupied’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a series of tweets Monday morning, President Donald Trump threatened to pull the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte if North Carolina can’t commit to full attendance at the convention.
The Republican National Convention is set for August 24 through August 27.
North Carolina is currently under a Phase 2 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, which limits indoor gatherings to 10 people. Phase 2 is expected to be in effect until June 26, but it’s unclear what restrictions will be place beyond that.
The convention was expected to bring nearly 50,000 people to the city.
“I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August. Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed...” Trump tweeted.
"...full attendance in the Arena. In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space. Plans are being....
...made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August. They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced...
...to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!" Trump tweeted.
A spokesperson for Gov. Roy Cooper responded in a statement, saying that state health officials are working with the RNC on plans for the convention.
Mecklenburg County says leaders are in constant communication with local and federal counterparts to plan and prepare for a safe RNC.
“The City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and other local stakeholders will continue to plan for the RNC while respecting national and state guidance regarding the pandemic. We are working with stakeholders to develop guidelines for several large events planned for Charlotte in the coming months including the RNC and anticipate providing that guidance in June,” county leaders said.
Mecklenburg County Republican Party Vice Chairman Sarah Reidy-Jones esponded to President Trump’s Tweet about the possibility of relocating the 2020 Republican National Convention from Charlotte if Governor Cooper does not lift social distancing guidelines.
“The Mecklenburg County Republican Party has been looking forward to serving as the host county for the 2020 Republican National Convention for over two years.
“We understood the economic boost to our local economy for the 2012 DNC and had looked forward to hosting the RNC in just 90 days. Now more than ever, we need the economic boost that this convention brings, especially to a hospitality industry that has been especially hard hit.
"Governor Cooper’s policies have been drastically devastating for North Carolinians, especially the 1 in 7 Charlotte residents that comprise of its hospitality sector. We strongly encourage Governor Cooper to put the good of the state’s economic recovery above any political posturing or personal feelings.
"We will pressure our local elected officials that do so much to try to harm our economic freedoms that originally made Charlotte and the metro region flourish and to those trying to use COVID-19 as an opportunity to interject dangerous policies that compromise our elections, our children’s educations and our livelihoods in the form of social experimenting.”
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles responded by saying that health and safety of residents and visitors remain the priority.
She said on Twitter that “the science and data will ultimately determine what we will collectively do for our city.”
