What you need to know before heading to the beach this Memorial Day

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have your eyes set on the beach this Memorial Day, there’s a few things you need to know before going.
The Mayors of our beach communities are expecting this to be one of, if not, the biggest Memorial Day at the beach they have seen. People have been cooped up and many don’t have to go to work, but Lowcountry leaders say this doesn’t make the rules any different.
In the days leading up to Memorial Day, Isle of Palms issued nearly 450 parking tickets, approximately eight alcohol tickets, two marijuana tickets and dozens of warnings for social distancing, smoking, and alcohol.
Mayor of IOP Jimmy Carroll says they want everyone to have a good day, but be responsible. He thinks this will be one of the biggest crowds he's ever seen throughout his entire life after the way last weekend went.
"It was the largest crowd I've seen on the beach,” Mayor Jimmy Carroll says about the weekend before Memorial Day. “And that's a lot. And that's including 4th of July's and events like that. And, again, I really think it is due to the pent of demand and everyone having been forced to stay at home, and they are finally able to go outside."
As the first beach community to ban plastic, IOP is now allowing restaurants to use plastic as a safety precaution during the coronavirus pandemic. However, officials say plastic or styrofoam still cannot be brought to the beach. All rules, including no alcohol on the beach, are still in place.
IOP officials called in help from Charleston County for additional deputies, signs and ATV’s for Memorial Day after a busy weekend a week ago.
At Folly Beach last weekend, as many as 8,000 cars came to the beach in a day. Mayor Tim Goodwin is asking everyone to try to keep to groups of three or less, and always keep your social distancing between groups.
Folly Beach is continuing to follow these rules that apply ever year for Beach goers:
- No dogs are allowed on the beach between 10a.m.- 6 p.m.. during the summer months
- No styrofoam containers, coolers, or plastic bags
- No alcohol
- All tires must be off the road when you park your car
If you’re caught doing any of this it could cost you up to a $1,000 fine or even jail time.
"Keep your distance,” Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said. “Protect yourself and other people. And keep your patience in tacked even though it will probably be hot while you're sitting in the car I'm sure. And when you get here enjoy the beach. Enjoy the sand. Enjoy the sun. Enjoy the surf. Leave your footprints, and take everything else home with you."
The IOP police department will have live parking updates on Facebook so you know in real time if parking in the area is already full.
