Additional COVID-19 mobile testing sites announced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County will hold four additional mobile COVID-19 testing sites into June.
The sites are being conducted in partnership with Fetter Health Care Network.
Mobile testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following dates and locations:
- Wednesday: International Longshoremen's Association, 1142 Morrison Dr., Charleston
- June 10: Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Dr., North Charleston
- June 11: St. Matthews Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Walk-up and drive-thru testing is available.
You can request a screening by calling 800-365-7410 or by visiting FetterCOVID19Screening.org.
Fetter Health Care Network previously announced similar mobile sites in Dorchester Counties. That county’s testing locations will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for walk-up and drive-thru testing at the following dates and locations:
- Tuesday: Clayhill Elementary, 287 South Railroad Ave., Ridgeville
- Thursday: Alston Middle School, 500 Bryan St., Summerville
- June 3: Odyssey Education Center, 145 Hill St., Harleyville
- June 5: Dorchester Presbyterian Church, 10290 Dorchester Road, Summerville
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.