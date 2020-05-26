Authorities identify man killed in North Charleston car accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a car accident in North Charleston early Tuesday morning.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 63-year-old Gary Walker from North Charleston died.
According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal, the accident happened at South Aviation Avenue and Midland Park Road at 12:46 a.m.
Authorities say Walker was wearing a seatbelt.
North Charleston police is investigating.
