CCSD high schools announce in-person graduation dates and times

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District high schools have announced dates and times for their face-to-face diploma-awarding ceremonies.
The face-to-face ceremonies will be outdoor events tailored by the staff at each high school, with either a walk-up or a drive-up format for students to receive their diplomas with their families in attendance, district officials said.
The dates, times, formats, and locations of those ceremonies are listed below:
- Academic Magnet High School: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at the District 2 Regional Stadium (Wando High School’s campus)
- Allegro Charter School of Music: Diplomas will be delivered to the graduates’ homes.
- Baptist Hill High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; drive-up ceremony in the student parking lot behind the school
- Burke High School: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.; drive-up ceremony in the school courtyard
- Charleston Charter School for Math & Science: Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; drive-up ceremony at The Bend (3775 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405)
- Charleston County School of the Arts: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at the District 2 Regional Stadium (Wando High School’s campus)
- Garrett Academy of Technology: Friday, July 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at Hibbie Ayoub Stadium (stadium on campus)
- Greg Mathis Charter High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.; drive-up ceremony at North Charleston High School’s parking lot
- James Island Charter High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at Floyd E. Hiott, Jr. Memorial Stadium (stadium on campus)
- Military Magnet Academy: Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at the school courtyard or field behind the school (still TBD)
- North Charleston High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; drive-up ceremony at the school
- R.B. Stall High School: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.; drive-up ceremony in front of the school
- St. John’s High School: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., drive-up ceremony at Robert Biggerstaff Stadium (stadium on campus)
- Wando High School: Monday, June 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., and Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremonies at the District 2 Regional Stadium (stadium on campus)
- West Ashley High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.; walk-up ceremonies at Wildcat Stadium (stadium on campus)
- School administrators will share more detailed plans for the ceremonies (including make-up dates in case of rain) with the students and their parents directly.
According to the district, these school-level ceremonies will be the second of CCSD high schools’ two phase celebration of the Class of 2020.
“The first is a virtual graduation for each school streamed via Facebook and YouTube on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 7:00 p.m,” CCSD officials said. “The virtual graduation, which will be accessible through the CCSD district website and each high school’s website, will feature remarks by students and administrators as well as a slide for each of the graduates.”
