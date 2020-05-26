Charleston Co. School District to give update on school, graduation plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District’s superintendent is set to give an update on Tuesday on the district’s school reactivation planning process and their high school graduation plans.
The announcements are expected during the school board’s meeting being held over Zoom.
This will be Dr. Gerrita Postlewait’s second time updating board members, parents, and students since Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all schools to remain closed for the remainder of the year.
In April, Postlewait announced some of the steps necessary for reopening schools in the fall or when it’s deemed safe.
“We will have to have brand new protocols for safety," she said. "Moving forward there will be some things, like many people have said, that schools will be changed forever. We will simply not be able to pick up where we left off on March 13th.”
She said all staff will also undergo new, thorough professional development.
Postlewait is also set to give a graduation update during Tuesday’s meeting. Last month, she announced that high school principals were organizing virtual graduations for the first week of June and working on in-person ceremonies for whenever they’re deemed safe.
The board could also be voting on the first reading of the FY21 budget. The meeting can be watched here.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.