First Alert Weather: Storm expected to bring heavy rainfall Wed.; 30% chance of becoming tropical

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Lowcountry on Wednesday. Because of the heavy rain threat, we have declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day.
Officials with the National Hurricane Center said the system has a 30% chance of becoming tropical through the next 48 hours.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says either way our area is looking at between 1 to 3 inches of rain and some flooding possible Wednesday morning.
The weather disturbance is currently near Florida’s northeast coast and producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms extending from Florida and into Georgia.
Meteorologists say some development is a possibility through early Wednesday morning if it remains offshore while moving slowly northward.
According to officials with the National Hurricane Center, the low is expected to move well inland over the southeast U.S. by late Wednesday, which should end any chance of tropical cyclone formation.
“Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding over portions of coastal sections of northeastern Florida and Georgia through tonight, and over portions of the Carolinas on Wednesday,” NHC officials said.
In addition, meteorologists say gusty winds could also produce rough marine conditions and life-threatening surf and rip currents along the coasts of northeastern Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas through Wednesday.
